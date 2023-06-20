Police intensifies Dharamlall rape probe

Last Updated on Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 10:43 by Denis Chabrol

Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall was Tuesday morning questioned about his alleged rape of a 16-year old schoolgirl, as police ramps up its probe, a senior police investigator said.

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner Wendell Blanhum indicated that the accused responded to investigators on Tuesday. “Last evening, when the allegation was put to him, he opted to remain silent,” Mr Blanhum said.

The senior police officer said the probe would be widened but he declined to say who would be questioned. “The investigators have to question several individuals,” he said.

Mr Dharamlall, who is on leave from ministerial duties, is on GY$1 million bail, now that a criminal probe has been triggered by a police complaint made by the Child Care and Protection Agency of the Ministry of Human Services. The girl has been placed into protective care after she was interviewed on video by a non-governmental organisation.

Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes had said that his client denied all allegations and would be ready to provide evidence to police to disprove the allegations.

Mr Hughes did not immediately respond to questions when asked for an update.

Sections of civil society and the opposition have called for a fair investigation.