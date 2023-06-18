Schoolgirl, who accused minister of sexual assault, taken into protective care

Last Updated on Monday, 19 June 2023, 4:47 by Denis Chabrol

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) of the Ministry of Human Services has called in the police to probe allegations by a 16-year old girl that she was sexually assaulted by Local Government Minister, Nigel Dharamlall.

Sources also confirmed that the CPA has since facilitated an interview of the girl with a leading children’s advocacy non-governmental organisation and she has been taken into protective care.

According to well-placed sources, the girl’s latest account to professional experts is largely consistent with what what had been originally circulating on Social Media. After those posts, she had dissociated herself from them and had described them as “untruths”.

Word of the CPA’s complaint to police and the taking of the teenage girl into protective care came hours after President Irfaan Ali said Mr Dharamlall asked him on Saturday afternoon to be sent on leave to make way for the investigations.

The President said he acceded to Mr Dharamlall’s request. Noime-frame has been set for his return to work.

The President reiterated the need to ensure that the justice prevails and that stern action is taken based on solid evidence.

Dr Ali said he and Education Minister never received a copy of the letter that the girl said he had written,