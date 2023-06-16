Soldier charged with gunning down colleague at GDF base

Last Updated on Friday, 16 June 2023, 21:33 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier was Friday arraigned for allegedly murdering his colleague at Base Camp Stephenson by riddling his body with an assault rifle during a disagreement.

Charged is 25-year old Brian Morrison of 841 Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara on June 12, 2023. He is accused of the murder of soldier, Private Tevon Damon.

Mr Morrison was not required to plea to the indictable charge after it was read to him by Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond-Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court, East Bank Demerara.

Police said the accused was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to the 31st July, 2023 for disclosure of statements.

Damon, 24, who was attached to 21 Artillery Company and resided 198 Block X Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, was shot dead on June 12 at about 4:45 PM.

Police investigators had said that Damon and Mr Morrison became involved in an argument and the victim allegedly removed the magazine from the rifle he was carrying and hit the suspect to his head, causing him to receive injuries before running away.

In retaliation, police said Mr Morrison, who was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and 30 matching rounds, discharged 27 rounds from his rifle in the victim’s direction causing the victim to receive injuries and fall to the ground.

Damon was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.