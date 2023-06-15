Father in custody for probe of son’s death

Last Updated on Thursday, 15 June 2023, 23:12 by Denis Chabrol

A city businessman on Thursday remained in custody as police probed the death of his son whose body was found in a building at Cummings and Regent Streets earlier this week.

“CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) footage has been reviewed and the father has been detained and is presently in custody assisting with further investigations,” police said.

Dead is 38-year-old Makema Deonauth who assisted in the management of his family’s business, Nesha’s Flowerland on Church and Carmichael Streets, Georgetown.

Police said an autopsy conducted on Deonauth’s body revealed that the cause of death was brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head, compounded with compression injuries to the neck. Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh reportedly opined that the injuries were caused by either cuffs or hits with a hard object that were inflicted on the deceased.

He was last seen at about 10:11 hours June 11, 2023 and his body was discovered at about 8:43 AM on June 12 at his lot 132 Regent and Cummings Street, Georgetown apartment.

Investigators said Deonauth’s lifeless body was found by his father who told police that he went to make checks on his son at 08:43 AM on June 11, 2023.

Nesha’s Flowerland appeared open for business, despite the Deonauth’s death and the police detention of his father,