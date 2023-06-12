Two wanted for killing soldier

Last Updated on Monday, 12 June 2023, 12:44 by Denis Chabrol

Two men are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guardsman, Lieutenant Rondel Douglas who was at the time driving his privately-owned car as a taxi.

Those wanted are 25-year old Jamie Ghanie of 59 Pattensen-Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown and 25-year old Harold known as “Stewie” of Turkeyen.

Police said they wanted to question the duo about the killing of the soldier and so “anyone with information leading to the apprehension of either or both persons” is asked to call 911, 225-8196 or 226-6978. “All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” police said.

Using Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance recordings, police said they identified the suspects in the killing of Douglas at about 10:30 PM, June 7, 2023 at a cul-de-sac in North Ruimveldt.

Investigators were informed by the owner of Alladin Taxi Service, La Grange, West Bank Demerara that an “identifiable” man went to the taxi base and hired Douglas, 30, to transport him.

A resident of the area told police that he saw Douglas’ car speeding away from the scene of the shooting. “he was at home when he heard a loud explosion suspected to be a gunshot which caused him to look out his window where he saw a white Fielder wagon motorcar heading out of the area at a fast rate of speed and the victim was lying on the ground helpless a pool of blood and two wounds were visible on his chest and head,” police had said in a statement.

Police said Douglas, who was a licensed firearm holder, usually used his motorcar; a Toyota Fielder wagon bearing registration PZZ 703; as a part-time taxi driver. Police did not say if the gun was stolen.

The car was found on June 9, 2023 parked among other cars. The number plate was ripped.