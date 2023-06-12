GDF solider shot dead at Camp Stephenson, prime suspect arrested

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is Monday mourning the loss of soldier , who tragically lost his life in a shooting incident.

The GDF has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Private Tevon Daymon.

The defence force said the incident took place at approximately 4:51 hours at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri.

According to the defence force, the prime suspect has since been arrested and is in police custody. “The Guyana Police Force has taken charge of the investigation and currently has the assailant in custody. Authorities have emphasized that this unfortunate incident appears to be isolated and does not reflect the overall discipline and professionalism exhibited by the GDF’s ranks,” the GDF said.

The GDF said according to preliminary investigations, Private Daymon was shot by another rank while both were engaged in security duties. The GDF said it swiftly responded to the situation, immediately rushing Private Daymon to the nearby Diamond Hospital. However, despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at 0745 hours.

The defence force said it would conduct its own internal investigation. “In order to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting, a Board of Inquiry will be convened to conduct a thorough investigation. The aim is to understand the factors that led to this tragic event and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

Brigadier Omar Khan, the Chief of Staff of the GDF, along with officers and ranks, have extended their deepest condolences to the grieving parents and family of Private Daymon. They have pledged their unwavering support to the family during this difficult period. The GDF says it will ensure that all necessary assistance and resources are provided to help them cope with their loss.

As the nation mourns the loss of a brave soldier, thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Private Daymon. The GDF says it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and will work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of its ranks while investigating this deeply tragic incident.