Pilot on bail after pleading innocent to trafficking in persons charge

Last Updated on Thursday, 1 June 2023, 9:54 by Denis Chabrol

Guyanese pilot and businessman, Orlando Charles, is on GY$1.3 million bail after he pleaded not guilty to trafficking in 16 Venezuelans, police said.

He appeared virtually before Bartica Magistrate, Crystal Lambert on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Mr Charles was granted GY$1,328,000 bail and ordered to return to court on June 14 for disclosure.

Police accused the pilot, 45 years old, of committing the offences between March 2023 and May 15th, 2023.

Magistrate Lambert also ordered that he lodge his passport at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

Earlier this week, police issued a wanted bulletin for Mr Charles after he was placed on GY$100,000 station bail on May 20, 2023 but did return to police on May 23, police said.

A wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for him and then he reported to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department.