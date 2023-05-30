Mahdia fire: Burnt student undergoes first surgery in New York, recovery expected

Last Updated on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 19:48 by Denis Chabrol

The Mahdia Secondary School student, who was badly burnt in last week’s dormitory fire, has undergone her first of many surgeries in a New York hospital, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said Tursday.

He said the 13-year old girl, who was flown out of Guyana aboard an air ambulance on Saturday, successfully underwent surgery earlier this week and her prospects for recovery are good.

“Her condition remains stable and improving. The young girl had the first of multiple surgeries on Monday (May 29th) afternoon. She is doing well and we expect a positive outcome,” Dr Anthony said in a statement.

She is a patient at the Northwell Burn Center at the University Hospital in Staten Island, New York.

The Health Minister said the girl’s mom is with her, and her dad will be flown to New York this week to also be with them.

“This transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of precaution and made in the best interest of the patient,” government has said. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Carolyn Rodrigues, who is Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has been assigned by the Guyana government to provide all necessary support to the teenage girl. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry and the Georgetown Public Hospital on Tuesday said despite valiant efforts, Sherena Daniels died who shortly before 10.00 AM Tiesday while in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of that health institution.

“We thank the doctors, nurses and other staff members who worked assiduously with the hope that a miracle would be possible,” the health authorities said. Sources said she died from carbon monoxide poisoning and heart failure linked to respiratory failure.

Her passing has pushed the death toll to 20.

A 15-year old girl, who is a student of the Mahdia Secondary School,was Monday arraigned on 19 counts of murder. Police had said the girl set the grilled and locked dormitory ablaze after the dorm mother and a teacher had taken away her cell phone. Sources said she was using the phone to communicate inappropriately with a man.