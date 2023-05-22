BREAKING: Several children die in fire at Mahdia school dormitory

Last Updated on Monday, 22 May 2023, 1:48 by Denis Chabrol

Several children early Monday morning died in a raging fire at the Mahdia school dormitory, prompting an outpouring of shock and grief by government and the opposition.

“It is with heavy heart and pain that the Cabinet is being briefed and kept updated on a horrific fire at the dormitory in Mahdia. All efforts are being made to have a full-scale medical evacuation-supported response,” government’s Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Government said that the emergency response was being hampered by inclement weather. “Heavy overcast condition are posing severe challenges to this exercise.

The Ministry of Health and the Joint Services are reportedly collaborating to address the situation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our children and their families at this time,” government added.

Opposition parliamentarian Natasha Singh-Lewis said she and other members of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) were deeply saddened by the news of the fire that engulfed the school dormitory in Mahdia, taking the lives of several school children.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy,” she added,