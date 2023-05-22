20 children die in Mahdia dormitory fire- gov’t

Last Updated on Monday, 22 May 2023, 4:43 by Denis Chabrol

At least 20 children were early Monday morning killed in a fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory, government said in a statement.

“We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire. The death toll currently stands at 20, while several others received injuries,” the Department of Public Information said in a statement.

Authorities said seven others were being prepared for medical evacuation to Georgetown.

Government described the incident as “heart-wrenching”.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips was reportedly leading a team of cabinet and other officials to join Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn in Mahdia.

The president and other officials are supporting efforts at Ogle to receive the critical patients and coordinate an emergency plan of action. A full-scale medical emergency action plan has been launched. “We ask that our prayers continue to be with these children, their families, and communities,” government added.