Duo wanted for money laundering probe- SOCU

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 12:31 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Wednesday issued wanted bulletins for a man and a woman to assist with a money laundering investigation.

They are 39-year old Riaz Ally and 29-year old Jennifer Maria Ally nee Ramnarine both of Lot 9 Block CC, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

No details of the allegations of money laundering and other financial crimes in Guyana were provided.

However, the public has been asked to contact SOCU on 225-3079 or 225-3084 if they know the whereabouts of the Allys.