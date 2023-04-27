GTT-WANSAT satellite internet service to boost health care delivery, education, border security

Last Updated on Thursday, 27 April 2023, 6:41 by Denis Chabrol

GTT, Inc. (GTT), a leading provider of technology services in Guyana and WANSAT Networks Inc. (WANSAT), a Guyanese-owned Internet Service Provider with a focus on providing satellite broadband connectivity to rural and hinterland areas have announced the launch of their partnership “Connectivity Anywhere”, a new satellite internet service.

GTT says the fast, affordable, and reliable connectivity to rural and hinterland areas in Guyana, the new service will enable the Ministry of Health to economically undertake numerous healthcare initiatives that require connectivity, including critical telemedicine services in the hinterland regions.

Additionally, this new service facilitates distance learning and ongoing online teachers’ training for the Ministry of Education. Students and teachers will have access to the same level of education and training, from region one, Barima-Waini, to Region 10, Upper Demerara, Berbice, the company said.

With the service branded as “Connectivity Anywhere,” GTT adds that the government will be able to preserve Guyana’s territorial integrity, by incorporating real-time video surveillance to address concerns of illegal border crossing and violations of its territorial waters.

The partnership between GTT and WANSAT will provide much-needed connectivity to communities that are currently underserved or unserved.

“We are thrilled to launch this new service with WANSAT,” said Damian Blackburn, CEO of GTT. “This partnership is a significant step towards achieving our goal of providing connectivity to every corner of Guyana. By expanding our network and leveraging WANSAT’s expertise in satellite technology, we can now provide reliable telecommunications services to customers in areas that were previously unreachable,” Mr Blackburn was quoted as saying in a GTT statement.

William Moseley, Chief Operating Officer of WANSAT, added, “Guyana needs reliable satellite broadband connectivity now, and we are proud to partner with GTT to make this a reality. Our service will open doors in all sectors of society, from health and education to border security, mining, and tourism.”