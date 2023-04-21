‘Stop making charity a business’- Pres Ali on Eid Mubarak

Last Updated on Friday, 21 April 2023, 15:32 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Friday, in a message to mark Eid-ul-Fit’r, called for an end to making charity a business and urged those persons to take advantage of existing opportunities.

He was speaking at a ceremony to mark Eid-ul-Fit’r at the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), he said those who seek charity have a responsibility to be contented.

“Charity is important but those who seek charity must not use that as a job everyday. It’s a rough message bit it’s an important message. Charity is free giving and it’s Islamic but people must not make a business out of it. That becomes un-Islamic,” he said.

The President, who is also a Muslim, said those who are in need and could work should find a job. “We have enough opportunities for persons to actually involve themselves in work, contributing to their families, their communities. It is un-Islamic if you can work and you have those opportunities and you do not take it,” he said.

Here in Guyana, it is believed that a group of beggars and destitute persons usually clad themselves in what appears to be Islamic garb and go to certain businesses especially in Georgetown every Friday or during some Muslim festivities to obtain assistance in cash or kind.

The President stressed that contentment is an important practice in Islam that needs to be honoured otherwise that could lead to problems. “It leads to all sorts of disruption because our desires and what we believe to be good for us and more for us will get out of control and lead to all sort of behaviours,” he said.

He noted that the month of Ramadan teaches that humanity has the ability to be content with what they have..