Wanted bulletin issued for overseas-based suspected killers of policeman

Last Updated on Thursday, 20 April 2023, 12:31 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force on Thursday issued a wanted bulletin for a man and his reputed wife who are the prime suspects in the killing of a policeman almost three years ago and burying his body in a sandpit at Madewini, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Those wanted for the murder of police constable, Quincy Lewis on June 19, 2020, are Naqueeba Zahid Zafarali also known as Naqeeba Zafarali and 56-year old Tahkurdial Samaroo both of Lot 7 Ogle Front, East Coast Demerara.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum declined to say which is the foreign country that the couple fled to shortly after the killing of Lewis. “The Guyana Police Force will also use all legal avenues available to ensure that the other two suspects are extradited to Guyana to answer to the allegations in relation to the death of the deceased,” police said.

Police indicated that two other persons were shown the evidence and decided to cooperative with investigators of the Cold Case Unit. Mr

Blanhum said police had been gathering evidence during the past several months. Investigators intend to send samples of the human skeletal remains unearthed on Wednesday with the assistance of the suspect who remains in custody, for DNA testing.

Mr Blanhum praised the work of the investigators in cracking the case. “I wish to take this opportunity to commend the ranks of the Major Crime Investigation Unit who worked tirelessly along with the newly appointed head of the Cold Case Unit to achieve this breakthrough and offer closure to the family of the deceased” and “I wish to conclude by once again recognising each and every investigator involved in this matter since it’s their hard work, perseverance and diligence that ultimately led to the breakthrough in solving this case and locating the remains of the deceased.”