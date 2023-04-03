Ogunseye granted bail on racial hostility charge

Last Updated on Monday, 3 April 2023, 10:29 by Denis Chabrol

Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Executive Member Tacuma Ogunseye was Monday morning granted GY$100,000 bail on one count of attempting to excite racial hostility.

Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes said Mr Ogunseye pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail.

The prosecution opposed bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence, the penalty is significant and there are ongoing investigations.

But Mr Hughes said he demonstrated to the court that there were other more serious offences such as attempted murder, rape, assault causing grievous bodily harm that all carry life imprisonment but the accused are entitled to bail.

The lawyer noted that the section of the Racial Hostility Act under which Mr Ogunseye was charged sets out the penalty but does not set out the specific offence.

The prosecution has laid out submissions and the Defence team has to return on Thursday to lay over its submissions.

The State has not indicated how many witnesses it would call.

Present outside the Vigilance Magistrates Court were Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton and several executives of the Working People’s Alliance.