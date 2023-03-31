Increase in US non-immigrant visas fees

Last Updated on Friday, 31 March 2023, 15:01 by Denis Chabrol

The United States Embassy in Guyana on Friday announced an increase in fees for non-immigrant visas.

Following is the full statement:

The Department of State published a Final Rule regarding increases to certain nonimmigrant visa application (NIV) processing fees. Effective May 30, 2023, the fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185. The fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315.

Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors.

Visa fees are calculated based on the results of an annual study of the cost of service. The fees for most non-petition based NIVs were last updated in 2012, and certain other NIV fees were last updated in 2014.

Visas for work and tourism are essential to President Biden’s foreign policy, and we recognize the critical role international travel plays in the U.S. economy.

Fee information can be found on the U.S. Embassy website at: https://gy.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/