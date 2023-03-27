UK Minister arrives for launch of UK- Guyana Business Chamber

Last Updated on Monday, 27 March 2023, 23:27 by Denis Chabrol

United Kingdom’s Minister for the Caribbean and the Americas, David Rutley arrived in Guyana on Monday for a series of engagements including the launch of the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham Guyana)

Mr Rutley was among passengers who arrived on British Airways’ inaugural flight from London via St Lucia. Speaking at a welcome ceremony for the flight, he remarked that he would “helping to launch a new chamber of commerce as well which will then help to cement those relationships at the business level.”

In recent months, several business delegations have been visiting Guyana to explore investment opportunities.

UK High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller said Mr Rutley’s “packed” agenda would include sampling this country’s nature tourism, meeting several government ministers and participating in the launch of the chamber.

Britcham last month tasked itself with promoting and facilitating commercial business opportunities and mutually beneficial

relationships between the UK and its largest trading partner in the Caribbean.

Alongside the promotion and facilitation of bilateral trade and commerce, BritCham Guyana said it would foster an open networking environment where companies can engage and discuss issues impacting their businesses and UK-Guyana trade, including events such as member meetings, business breakfasts and seminars.

The independent, non-profit chamber will serve as a leading promoter and enabler of trade and investment between the UK and Guyana, one of the world’s fastest growing economies. BritCham Guyana will also work closely with the British High Commission in Georgetown and UK government departments to support their advocacy work in Guyana.

The new organisation will be chaired by Guysons Group CEO and UK/Guyanese citizen Faizal Khan, supported by a board of leading business executives with close ties to both countries.

Khan highlighted that the BritCham Guyana will offer its members increased access to and knowledge of each market, investment opportunities, expert and technical skills, advisory services, a wide range of industry, policy and regulatory insights across sectors, and competitive pricing.

“We would like to congratulate BritCham Guyana and we look forward to working with the team,” said Anne-Marie Martin, Director of Membership UK & International at the British Chambers of Commerce. “BritCham Guyana offers an opportunity to bring together a rich and diverse network of UK investors, exports, and services with strong governance, world-class standards and experience that complement

the ambitions of Guyana’s business community through long term and sustainable partnerships,” the British High Commissioner to Guyana was quoted as saying.

Guyana is the UK’s largest trade partner in the Caribbean. In 2021, the country accounted for 21.6% of all the UK’s trade with the Caribbean and, to date, there has been a 45.9% increase in trade among the two nations for 2022.