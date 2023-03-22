City businessman, Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed on PPP’s Local Govt Elections ticket

Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 18:34 by Denis Chabrol

Wealthy City businessman, Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohammed has entered the political landscape on the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPPC) ticket for the June 12 Local Government Elections (LGE) but on Thursday ruled out getting into national politics.

“I’m semi-retired now so I can make a contribution to my community. I’m a strong community activist,” said Mr Mohammed who is Chairman of the Republic Park community group.

Mr Mohamed, a dealer in gold and foreign exchange, said he expects his well-known son, Azruddin Mohamed, to endorse his candidacy for a seat on the Eccles-Ramsburg Neighbourhood Council (NDC). “Yes, he will endorse me because he actually spent 25 years in the community before he got married. People in the community know him well; sportsman and someone who has been very respectful to members of the community,” he said. On the other hand, he said he would not support his son getting into “politics in Guyana is not nice.” The Mohameds’ businesses also include quarrying, oil sector shorebase and more recently construction.

The younger Mohamed rose to prominence about two years ago when he began donating to various charitable causes and special occasions with, among others by his side, East Coast businessman and Attorney-at-Law James Bond in at least one of the East Coast Demerara communities.

‘Shell’ said he decided to enlist as a PPPC candidate for the local polls after giving some thought to a request by PPPC Executive Member Neend ‘Neil’ Kumar. The businessman said he opted to be on the slate of one of Guyana’s major political parties rather than contest as an independent. “I go with the PPP because they always win the community. If I go as an independent candidate, I don’t think that I would get the kind of support so I decided that PPP will win this constituency so I decided that I will go with the PPP,” said Mr Mohammed who has been living in the community for 40 years.

He said he would be sticking to local politics and would not be standing as a candidate in general and regional elections. “I’m not going further than that,” he said. Even chairing the Neighbourhood Council after the elections is something that Mr Mohammed said he would turn down. “I don’t think I would be willing to chair the Council. I would be a voice on the Council right here,” he said.

As a long-standing resident in the Eccles-Ramsburg area, the 70-year old Mr Mohammed said he wanted “more work done in the community” such as more roads, the removal of stray animals and other things that matter to ordinary people.

Demerara Waves Online News was told that the Mohameds recently hired a team of top American experts to address a range of lingering allegations over the years and has collected evidence for a dossier to be presented to foreign authorities.

Days after Dr Irfaan Ali had been sworn in as Guyana’s President in August 2020, Mr Mohamed had spearheaded a donation exercise of food and other items during the Guyanese leader’s visit to Tiger Bay/ West End.

The elder Mohamed recently announced that he was donating 1.4 acres of land at Providence, East Bank Demerara to the government for the construction of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge. His son is a co-venturer in the construction of a new shorebase at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara.