Movietowne needs land in Guyana for new amusement park

Last Updated on Monday, 20 March 2023, 16:34 by Denis Chabrol

The Trinidad-headquartered Movietowne has publicly asked the Guyana government to build a dinosaur amusement park in Guyana if it gets more land.

Chairman of Movietowne, Derek Chin issued the call for more land at a reception held on Sunday to mark his company’s fourth year of operations at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. “I really would like, if the President is hearing, to give me an opportunity to do the same thing here in Guyana; maybe give me a small porti0n of land from one acre to three acres and we create a whole new world where the children and the parents can come walk the park, exercise and be able to see these moving dinosaurs,” he said. He said his company already has a dinosaur-themed park in Trinidad which continues to attract a lot of interest by children and parents.

Among the attendees at the Movietowne anniversary event that was held to recognise the significant roles of then President Bharrat Jagdeo, then Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and the Head of the Privatisation Unit Winston Brassington in bringing Movietowne to Guyana. Mr Brassington was among the attendees. Of the three, only Mr Brassington attended the reception which included several board members of Movietowne, diplomatic envoys to Guyana and government ministers.

Mr Chin, who was born in Guyana and migrated to Trinidad and Tobago in the 1960s, said Mr Jagdeo had encouraged him to establish a Movietowne branch here.

Movietowne began operations in Guyana in March, 2019 after having invested US$50 million in the construction of its mall at Liliendaal. Its flagship opened its doors in Trinidad 20 years ago.