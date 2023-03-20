Attempted arson at AG Nandlall’s private law office complex

Last Updated on Monday, 20 March 2023, 11:36 by Denis Chabrol

There was an attempt on Sunday to burn down the private law office complex owned by Attorney General Anil Nandlall, but he was unsure what might be the motive for the attack on the South Road, Georgetown building.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I am not sure…There are many lawyers that are accommodated in that building. I don’t know if it’s me or my law firm or any of the lawyers,” he told Demerara Waves Online News when asked whether he believed that he was being targeted. On whether the blaze was politically motivated, he said, “I have no evidence of that but one can’t rule out any possibility.”

Police detectives took away two small tins from the scene of the blaze on the eastern side of the concrete wooden building. Based on the blackness of the outer wall, fire was set to two areas including one where there was a broken pane that was covered with plywood. A sneaker was also seen at the location.

Telecommunication and electrical wires were evidently scorched by the fire.

Mr Nandlall, who is currently overseas on government business, told Demerara Waves Online News that lawyers who are occupying the building said that “all the evidence that is there suggest that it’s arson.”

An occupant of the building noted that there was evidence that kerosene oil was splashed along the side of the building.