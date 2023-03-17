US members of Congress in Guyana for high-level talks

Last Updated on Friday, 17 March 2023, 8:34 by Denis Chabrol

Several members of the United States Congress’ House Ways and Means Committee are in Guyana for high-level talks with President Irfaan Ali and other top government officials, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said Friday.

The seven-member delegation arrived late Thursday night and were Friday morning due to hold engagements with American Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch and her team. They are scheduled to meet with the President and several members of his Cabinet as well as Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton.

The US Embassy said, “during their visit, the CODEL (Congressional Delegation) will meet with government officials and opposition leaders to discuss issues related to governance, economic matters, and the importance of bipartisan cooperation. They will meet with prominent business leaders from the United States and Guyana to learn firsthand about Guyana’s exponential economic growth. The CODEL visit seeks to further examine the bilateral and economic cooperation between the United States and Guyana.”

Taxation, enforcement of child support, social security, unemployment benefits and tariffs fall under the remit of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The delegation comprises Chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means Committee Jason Smith and other members Terri Sewell, Carol Miller, Michelle Fischbach, Beth Van Duyne, Mike Carey as well as Kelly Armstrong of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The visit by the members of the US Congress comes just days after a team of representatives of American Vice President Kamala Harris was in Guyana to discuss matters of climate change, energy security and agriculture. They held talks with the government, opposition, the private sector, non-governmental organisation. The discussions focussed on governance, security and prosperity.