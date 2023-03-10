Fire destroys shut Lombard Street store

Last Updated on Friday, 10 March 2023, 12:04 by Denis Chabrol

A fire on Friday morning destroyed a decades-old dilapidated wooden building on Lombard and Drysdale Streets, Georgetown.

The building once housed Robinson’s Store which remained closed since its owner, Lennox Robinson, was shot and subsequently died in 2020.

A Divisional Fire Officer said firefighters received a call at about 10:55 am and responded with several appliances HE said an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the blaze.

Neighbours told Demerara Waves Online News that drug addicts usually frequented the building and since Robinson’s death, they emptied the store of the items.

The flames, according to an eyewitness, was so high that they melted and cut high and low voltage electric cables. Several areas of Georgetown were without power.

Technicians from Guyana Power and Light were on standby to effect emergency repairs.

Meanwhile, firefighters responded to a small fire on top of a shipping container in the La Parkan/GNIC container terminal. After the fire was doused, pieces of burnt wood were removed.