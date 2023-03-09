Lorry driver charged with causing four deaths by dangerous driving

Last Updated on Thursday, 9 March 2023, 20:26 by Denis Chabrol

A lorry driver was Thursday charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving in a collision with a minibus on the Greenwich Park Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, police said.

Ewart Stewart, 38, of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison. However, he was granted GY$25,000 on the summary charges of driving an uninsured and uncertified vehicle.

Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepersaud ordered him to return to the Leonora Magistrates’ court on March 27 for a report.

Mr Stewart is charged with causing the deaths of minibus driver, 50-year-old Vernon Powell of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo and passengers Margaret Kennedy, 72, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo ; Olga Reddy, 57, of Parika, East Bank Essequibo and Elvis Charles, 40, of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

Hours after the accident on March 6, 2022 at about 9:30 AM, police said the lorry was speeding and stopped abruptly at a pedestrian crossing but swerved into the path of the oncoming bus resulting in a collision.