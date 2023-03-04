Blue Iguana owner arrested with cocaine in suitcases- CANU

Last Updated on Saturday, 4 March 2023, 22:18 by Denis Chabrol

The owner of Blue Iguana club, Royston Peniston, has been arrested allegedly with GY$2.1 million worth of cocaine in hardcover suitcases at a house in North Ruimveldt, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Saturday.

The anti-drug agency said its agents intercepted Peniston,44, at the property in Festival City with two hardcover suitcases in his possession. “A subsequent search of the suitcases in the presence of the suspect revealed a quantity of whitish powdery substance suspected to be cocaine” and later tested positive as the narcotic.

CANU said the two parcels of cocaine weighed five pounds (2.18 kilogrammes).

Peniston surged to prominence as the key figure behind Blue Iguana nightclub on Fifth and Albert Streets, Alberttown, Georgetown during the crime spree in the early 2000s.