Guyana to enforce High Court judgement in Trinidad against eco-pod manufacturer

Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 23:25 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana government would be filing court proceedings in Trinidad to enforce a Guyana High Court order that a Trinidad company refund GY$6.5 million (US$28,449.54 and pay GY$500,000 in damages after it failed to supply two eco-pods, Attorney General Anil Nandlall said Tuesday night.

“Currently, our law permits us to enforce this judgment in Trinidad and we will pursue that in due course,” he said on his weekly social media presentation.

He announced that Guyana would soon table a new Reciprocal Enforcement of Foreign Judgements Bill.

High Court Judge, Gino Persaud on February 2 granted judgement against the Trinidadian company, Davis Ecolife Ltd; in an application by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) through the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The company does not knowingly have any assets in Guyana, and the two lawyers- Javed Shadick and Marrissa Sharma- have since withdrawn from the case.

The Attorney General’s Chambers said the Trinidadian company failed to file an Affidavit in Defence to the application and failed to attend court on two occasions.

NDMA was represented by Attorney General Nandlall and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, and Mr. Teakaram Singh.

NDMA is a body corporate established under the National Data Management Authority Act and is responsible for data processing

and information systems in the Public Sector.

Davis Ecolife Ltd, is a company Incorporated under the Companies Act of Trinidad and Tobago and by way of letter dated 7th November 2018, the company held itself out to be the sole distributor and creators of the Eco Pod building system, a system that combines energy efficient building systems with solar technology to offer one complete product.