Hotel receptionists allegedly robbed at gunpoint- police

Last Updated on Sunday, 26 February 2023, 23:27 by Denis Chabrol

Two receptionists at Double Day Hotel, Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo were allegedly robbed of cash and other valuables late Saturday afternoon, the Guyana Police Force said on Sunday.

The receptionists, who are 19 and 20 years old and live at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coats Demerara, told police that that masked and armed man entered the Double Day Hotel and shortly after he was joined by an accomplice.

“Both suspects then started to demand money from the two receptionists,” police said.

The women said the suspect with the gun took away their two cellular phones that together value GY$115,000 and took GY$7, 000 from a drawer, the property of the 35-year-old businessman and owner of the hotel.

No one has been arrested.