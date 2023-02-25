Brazilian helicopter pilot caught in New River Triangle faces four charges

Last Updated on Saturday, 25 February 2023, 9:15 by Denis Chabrol

The Brazilian helicopter pilot, who was arrested near an illegal mining camp in Guyana’s New River Triangle, will be charged with three aviation-related offences and one immigration offence, according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

He said that on February 27, 2023, pilot Alexander Felix, would be charged with operating a civil aircraft without an airworthiness certificate, interference with an aircraft and operating an aircraft without insurance.

Felix,54, a licensed pilot of Rua Pariba 45 Ap 103, São Paulo, Brazil landed the Robinson 44 helicopter, which bears registration marking PTY-MBI.

If convicted for operating a civil aircraft without an airworthiness certificate, Felix could be fined GY$3 million and imprisoned for two years and fined GY$3 million and imprisonment for two years for interference with an aircraft.

Mr Blanhum said the pilot, as well as Luan Ricardo Braga Silva who was found at the illegal mining camp, would also be charged with illegally entering Guyana.

They were arrested on February 19, 2023. Authorities said nothing illegal was found aboard the helicopter.