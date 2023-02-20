http://demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/728x90px_Guyana-Customer-Service-min.jpg!

Two suspects arrested, gun seized after indiscriminate shooting

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News Monday, 20 February 2023, 18:24 0

Last Updated on Monday, 20 February 2023, 18:24 by Denis Chabrol

The gun and ammunition that police said they seized as part of an investigation into indiscriminate shooting.

Two employees of Guy-America Security Service were arrested Monday morning in connection with the indiscriminate firing of a handgun, a police force spokesman said.

He said they were slated to be charged. The spokesman confirmed that those arrested are the man who seen allegedly discharging the firearm and the other man who handed him the weapon.

“Relative to a social media post yesterday (Sunday) of a video which purportedly shows a male firing indiscriminately a firearm at an undisclosed location, Regional Police made checks based on descriptive information and went to a business place in Eccles Industrial Estate. East Bank Demerara,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Based on investigation, police said a firearm along with matching rounds of ammunition were taken into Police possession.

