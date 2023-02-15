Suspects in terrorism attack at Mon Repos “innocent”- Norton

Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 23:04 by Denis Chabrol

Hours after Guyanese police issued wanted bulletins for 12 persons accused of terrorism at the Mon Repos market last year during a protest against a police killing, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on Wednesday night said they were “innocent” and he vowed to resist prosecutions.

In relating the police action to the gathering, he said they were “innocent people who participated in the Quindon Bacchus protest”. Bacchus was shot dead by a Special Branch operative 0n June 10. The undercover policeman, Lance Corporal Kristoff De Nobrega, 22, of Downer Canal, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara has since been charged with Bacchus’ murder.

Mr Norton promised that the opposition would look after their welfare. “They now describing them as terrorists. We’ll support them. We’ll do everything to deal with it,” he said. He issued a thinly veiled warning that the coalition would respond. “Let me say this: This cannot continue, it cannot continue. I wouldn’t say anything more,” he said.

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) accused the police of abusing their powers. “Their attempt to charge people with terrorism is clearly an abuse of power. It is clearly another attempt to harass people. It is clearly a clear case of trumped up charges…,” he said.

On July 9, 2022, Mr Norton had appealed to supporters to be cautious about protest marches whose aim is to spark off attacks on Indo-Guyanese, in the wake of the assault and robbing of vendors at the Mon Repos Market by a group of persons who marched from Golden Grove to protest the police killing of a resident.

Police on Wednesday said they wanted to prosecute the persons for acts of terrorism contrary to the Criminal Law Offences Act that they allegedly committed on June 28, 2022. They were allegedly part of a group of persons who had marched westwards from Golden Grove to protest the police shooting death of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus on June 10. Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega, 22, of Downer Canal, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara has since been charged with Bacchus’ murder.

Police said that several vehicles were burnt, and a number of stalls were ransacked and looted at the Mon Repos Market, ECD. Roads were blocked by burning debris, and scores of persons were beaten and robbed during the acts of terror committed by ‘protestors’.

Six of the persons are from Golden Grove and four are from Nabaclis, both East Coast Demerara.

Topping the list of wanted persons are Walkie Glasgow of Golden Grove, Trotman Tixey, alias ‘Quincy’ from Nabaclis, and Sukie Reginal from Golden Grove.

Others are Carlos, ‘Ray Ray/Lilly’, ‘Nedd’, and ‘Blammi’ from Golden Grove, and ‘Dave’, ‘Burke’, and Layne from Nabaclis as well Kaldin from Enmore North, and ‘Peters’ from Haslington North & Victoria Village.