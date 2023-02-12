Poor safety measures caused Parika Market fire; Fire Service takes no blame

In condemning reports in sections of the media that fire fighters arrived one hour later and that the tenders arrived without water, the GFS said that at about 3:14 Friday afternoon, the Fire Department was alerted to a fire at the Parika Market Centre, East Bank Essequibo.

The GFS said the first fire tender, which is located at the Leonora Fire Station, arrived at the scene at 3:36 PM. Other water tenders, a bowser, and two support vehicles from the Leonora, La Grange, Eccles, Campbellville, Central, and West Ruimveldt fire stations were immediately dispatched to the location, according to GFS. “Five tenders, a water bowser, and two support vehicles, along with a total of 26 personnel, spent close to four hours trying to get the fire under control,” the Fire Service said.

The Fire Service deemed as “false” reports that firefighters arrived without water, saying that fire trucks carry 400 gallons of water, which is finished in a matter of minutes. The GFS said firefighters used water from the nearby Essequibo River.