Last Updated on Friday, 10 February 2023, 15:45 by Denis Chabrol

Fire was Friday afternoon destroying stalls at Parika Market near the stelling, according to eyewitnesses.

The many wooden stalls were being engulfed by flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Stallholders usually sell fruits, vegetables, electronic items, clothing and other items.

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph and the Guyana Post Office Corporation are located nearby the market.