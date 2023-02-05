Medical Scientific Council to be established- Pres. Ali

Last Updated on Sunday, 5 February 2023, 18:21 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Saturday evening announced that his administration would soon set up a National Medical Scientific Council to harness Guyana’s best experts in the field of human medicine.

He said that proposed body would be tasked with bringing Guyana’s “best talent” to investigate the best in medical science development that could be applied to the country. “This is important for us- what is applicable and practical for our development and that requires those who are part of medical care to go back to their foundation of medical science,” he told the launch of stem cell treatment and immuno-therapy at Woodlands Hospital.

Dr Ali said he was confident that the fundamental corps of Guyana’s medical system could represent itself. “The combined ability of our medical corps- the corps group of our medical talent in Guyana- can match any medical talent anywhere across this world,” he said.

The President said high quality, high-tech health care could be delivered only if there are modern laws and regulations “through which the science can evolve” and the application of theory to bring about solutions.

Meanwhile, he encouraged the private health sector to consider bringing to Guyana a three-month treatment that reverses stroke. “We have already engaged them, not for the public sector but to integrate that into private health practice into Guyana,” he said. The President said there is an enzyme that tests whether persons would or had a heart attack. He was also impressed with foetal monitoring with equipment in a small case.

The Guyana government recently started a telemedicine system that facilitates remote diagnosis, recommendations and treatment by doctors in Georgetown. The President said so far two lives in Gunn’s, southern Rupununi were saved after Medexes there and doctors in Georgetown collaborated in treating two persons whose lives were saved.