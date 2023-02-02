ExxonMobil to conduct study on natural gas offshore Guyana

Last Updated on Thursday, 2 February 2023, 22:11 by Denis Chabrol

ExxonMobil, which is the operator in the Stabroek Block, would be conducting studies this year about the natural gas deposits that are offshore Guyana, ExxonMobil Guyana’s Projects Manager Anthony Jackson said.

“We have committed to develop and submit a gas utilisation study, a gas development study,” he told a public scoping session on the proposed Whiptail project which is expected to make first oil by 2026. The study is expected to determine the amount of associated gas in certain fields and gas levels. He said such information would pave the way for ExxonMobil and the Guyana government to hold joint talks about the options for development.

Associated gas is used to sustain pressure in the wells to allow for the maximum allowable amount of gas to be extracted.

He said the volume of natural gas for the Whiptail project was still being assessed, though there is an undisclosed figure until the Field Development Plan is completed. “Those are preliminary and need to refined as part of the modelling process,” Mr Jackson added.

The ExxonMobil official said it was premature for his company, the operator, to say what would be done with the gas at Yellowtail before the government approves the strategy.

Depending on the additional reservoirs that would be developed at a project, Mr Jackson said that would determine the amount associated gas that would be required.

ExxonMobil would be supplying 50 million standard cubic feet of natural gas to the Wales-based natural gas-fired electricity plant and the natural gas liquids plant.