Guyana’s House Speaker bans use of “corruption”, “incompetence”

Last Updated on Friday, 27 January 2023, 18:16 by Denis Chabrol

The Speaker of Guyana’s National Assembly Manzoor Nadir on Friday afternoon confirmed that the word “corruption” could no longer be used during debates in the 65-seat legislature.

His confirmation came on enquiry from Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton after Shadow Finance Minister Volda Lawrence used “corruption” and was immediately asked to withdraw it. She obliged.

But after Mr Norton asked whether the word corruption could no longer be used in the House, the Speaker confirmed that was so and declined to entertain further discussion after Ms Lawrence finished her contribution to the 2023 National Debate.

The Opposition Leader said he thought that instead it was calling someone corrupt that was considered unparliamentary.

There are numerous other words that are deemed unparliamentary not only here in Guyana but several other legislatures