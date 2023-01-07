More security firm’s guns recovered as probe continues

Last Updated on Saturday, 7 January 2023, 19:54 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Saturday recovered four more guns that were stolen from RADAR Security Services, leaving five more yet to be found.

The Guyana Police Force said that late Saturday afternoon, one of the suspects took detectives to a location in Albouystown, Georgetown where four more of the stolen guns were recovered.

Investigators said three of the firearms are .32 calibre and one is 9 MM calibre.

Saturday’s breakthrough followed Friday’s recovery of two guns that investigators said were stolen from RADAR Security Services headquarters on Carmichael Street, Georgetown between December 25 and 26, 2022.

A senior police investigator said a ‘trustee’ of RADAR Security Services’ Managing Director is among five persons who have been arrested so far in connection with the theft of the weapons.

Carted off from the ‘strongbox’ at the guard service were two single-barrel shotguns valued at GY$950,000; four 9mm Taurus Pistols valued at GY$1,400,000; five Taurus .32 pistols valued at GY$1,425,000; twenty-five 12 gauge cartridges, five hundred and fifty-eight .32 ammunition, and eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.