Firefighters probing report that welding near flammable items triggered bond fire

Last Updated on Monday, 28 November 2022, 23:05 by Denis Chabrol
Firefighters were Monday night trying to confirm whether a huge fire at a bond at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara was caused by welding near flammable items.
The storage bond was owned by Z Mohammed and Sons Hardware Store.
“Unconfirmed reports suggest that welding was being done in the bond, which housed various flammable chemicals and other materials (oils, thinners, plywood, etc.),” the Guyana Fire Service said in a statement.
The fire service said there were no fire detection and fighting equipment- extinguishers, smoke alarms- inside the bond which housed millions of dollars worth of hardware supplies.