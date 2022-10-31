BREAKING: Local tourist disappears at Orinduik Falls

Last Updated on Monday, 31 October 2022, 10:04 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyanese tourist disappeared at Orinduik Falls while on a visit there on Sunday, prompting the mobilisation of a search and rescue team that includes soldiers to find him.

Well-places sources identified the missing man as Gladstone Haynes.

In a brief communication with Demerara Waves Online News, Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier Godfrey Bess said members of the army’s Special Forces would be supporting the private domestic airline, Air Services Limited (ASL) to “search for a suspected missing person.”

Persons familiar with the terrain said it is unlikely that Mr Haynes would be located near Orinduik Falls but downstream near one of the villages.

Haynes was among a group of persons who went on the Kaieteur-Orinduik tour.

Demerara Waves Online News understands that tour guiding at Orinduik is somewhat unregulated unlike at Kaieteur Falls.