Fire destroys Region Six REO’s official residence

Last Updated on Sunday, 9 October 2022, 20:45 by Denis Chabrol

Fire of unknown origin on Sunday morning destroyed the government-owned residence of the Regional Executive Officer of Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), officials said.

Fire Chief Gregory Wickham said three fire tenders rushed to the scene of the blaze at King Street and Strand, New Amsterdam, Berbice. He said no one was in the building when the blaze erupted and a guard was on duty.

Police Force investigators said REO Narindra Persaud and his family were not at home when the fire started in an eastern bedroom on the top flat.

Police said the guard reported seeing smoke emanating from a bedroom at about 7:30 AM and summoned the fire service. Police said they have so far not received any useful information, and Mr Wickham said investigators were still on the ground conducting their probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Investigators said the fire caused “extensive damage” to the two storey wooden and concrete building, but they estimated cost of the damage remained undisclosed.