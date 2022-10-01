Five injured in Linden accident

Last Updated on Saturday, 1 October 2022, 9:30 by Denis Chabrol

Five persons were injured early Saturday morning in a collision between a car and a lorry on the Winifred Gaskin Public Road, Half Mile Wismar, Linden, the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said the accident occurred at about 3:54 AM in the vicinity of New Silver City Secondary School where the car, bearing licence number PMM 2777, owned by Martin Porter of Blueberry Hill Wismar and driven at the time by Michael Dodson, a 27-year-old of Blueberry Hill, collided with lorry, GZZ 1667, owned by Ganshyam Mahase of Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara and driven at the time by 28-year old Andrew Ramsammy of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Those injured are Mr Dodson, 35-year old Marney Major; 31-year old Oswel Marks; 22-year old Aseka Smith and 26-year old Ojay Albert who were in the car.

Traffic police investigators were informed that the lorry drove into the lane of the car to avoid avoid an electric wire that was on the road, and so in so doing, the left front portion of the car collided with the front of the lorry.

As a result of the collision the driver and four other occupants of the motor car received injuries and were picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated them for various injuries and admitted them for observation, police said.

The lorry driver is in police custody assisting with the investigation.