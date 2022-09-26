Linden resident shot several times during argument

Last Updated on Monday, 26 September 2022, 17:16 by Denis Chabrol

A resident of Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, who is known to the police, was Monday still nursing gunshot wounds he sustained after a man fired several r0unds at him last Friday, the Guyana Police Force said.

The victim has been identified as 53-year old Nigel Somersall. Police said he was hospitalised in a stable condition, having undergone emergency surgery for a gunshot to his abdomen once and thrice to his right hand,.

Police said the incident occurred at about 9 O’clock Friday night, two hours after an argument between the two men. “About two hours after, the victim heard several loud explosions suspected to be gunshots and upon investigating, he saw the suspect on the street a short distance away armed with a hand gun, pointing in his direction,” police said.

Police said Somersall related that he then felt something hit him and he began feeling burning sensations about his body.

Investigators said they recovered two warheads and two suspected 9MM spent shells.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

Back in 2013, Somersall was one of three men who police had accused of being in possession of marijuana. In 2015, he had accused police of illegally entering his home under the pretext of searching for arms and ammunition and instead stealing GY$1.25 million worth of items.