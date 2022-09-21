Jag’s Aviation plane runs off interior airstrip

Last Updated on Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 17:42 by Denis Chabrol

A Britten-Norman Islander plane, owned by Jag’s Aviation, on Wednesday ran off the Eteringbang airstrip on landing, well-placed sources said.

Sources said none of the nine passengers was injured in the mishap which occurred at about 4 PM.

The aircraft, which bears registration marking 8R-GGT, departed the Eugene F. Correia ‘Ogle’ International Airport at about 2:30 PM under the command of Captain Errol Pearson.

Sources said when the aircraft touched down on the N airstrip, it ran off into nearby vegetation.

Jag’s Aviation is part of the BK Group of Companies.