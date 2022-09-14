Ali, other Caribbean leaders for meeting with US Vice President

Last Updated on Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 20:06 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali will Thursday join other Caribbean leaders for a meeting with United States Vice President Kamala Harris, his office announced on Wednesday.

“The meeting is a follow-up to H.E President Joseph Biden and Vice President Harris’s commitment at the recent Summit of the Americas to partner with the Caribbean to promote energy security, access to finance, and food security,” the Office of the President said.

Dr Ally will Saturday, September 17 travel to Orlando, Florida, for a diaspora engagement, and from September 18-21, he is scheduled to participate in a number of bilateral engagements and address several high-level events, including the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 21.

The Guyanese leader is also slated to participate in roundtable discussions as well as an interfaith forum.

President Ali will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, and Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud.