Roman Catholic nun and historian Sr Noel Menezes dies

Last Updated on Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 7:54 by Denis Chabrol

Highly respected Roman Catholic nun and Historian, Sister Noel Menezes has died, former President David Granger said on Wednesday.

She was 92 years old.

Mr. Granger, who was one of her students, recalls “the rigour of her research, the breadth of her knowledge, the clarity of her instruction and the value of her advice.”

Mr Granger noted that Sr Menezes taught at the Department of History of the University of Guyana from 1967 until her retirement as a Professor of History at the age of 60 years in 1990.

He also highlighted her social work as Director of the St. John Bosco Orphanage for boys in Plaisance Village and the Mercy Boys’ Home and for her service on the Council of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.