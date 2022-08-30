Alexander threatens Jagdeo with GY$50 million defamation lawsuit

Last Updated on Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 20:12 by Denis Chabrol

The Chairman of the International Decade for People of African Descent-Guyana, Vincent Alexander is threatening to sue Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo for defamation of character.

Through lawyer, Eusi Anderson , Mr Alexander says Mr Jagdeo defamed him by falsely and erroneously claiming that he ran IDPADA-G for personal gain, advancement and benefit.

The lawyer is demanding that Mr Jagdeo publicly apologise to Mr Alexander and provide an unconditional retraction of his comments before September 3.

Further, Mr Alexander is demanding GY$50 million dollars in compensation for the restoration of his name based on the enormity of the damage caused by the defamatory comments.

Through his lawyer, Mr Alexander has told Mr Jagdeo that he is willing to accept payment of an acceptable counter-offer on or before September 3.

The lawyer says if Mr Jagdeo does not pay the money or make a counter-offer by September 3, legal action will be taken. “I urge you to consider them as we careen towards a judicial or non-judicial adjudication of their merits,” Mr Anderson says.