Foreign plane with cocaine lands in Mahdia; Colombian, Brazilian held

Last Updated on Sunday, 10 July 2022, 21:17 by Denis Chabrol

A cocaine-laden plane, bearing what appears to be United States (US) registration markings, on Sunday landed at the Mahdia airstrip after it apparently ran out of fuel, highly-placed sources said.

The sources said the pilot and co-pilot, who have been identified as Colombian and Brazilian, were arrested shortly after the aircraft touched down at the airstrip in Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni).

The weight of the cocaine was not immediately available.

While this is a Guyana Police operation, that law enforcement agency has not issued a statement on the occurrence.

Sources said a number of empty fuel containers were also seen aboard the single-engine plane, a strong indication that the plane was fetching cocaine to another destination.

The plane is bearing US registration markings N5470Z

Over the past two years, a number of cocaine plane flights have landed at Orealla in Guyana and several places in neighbouring Suriname.