CXC’s 2022 exams pushed back

Last Updated on Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 14:44 by Denis Chabrol

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Wednesday announced that it has shifted the dates for the holding of Caribbean Secondary Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CXC Registrar, Dr. Wayne Wesley told a news conference said the exams have been pushed back by three weeks to May 23, 2022 with plans being made to make results available in late August or early September.

He said the broad topics would be provided within the next week or two before the start of the examinations, a time-frame he added was “sufficient for students to prepare.”

Official figures show that across the 16 participating territories CSEC candidates number 105,078, CAPE 25, 429 and the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) 4,736.

The Registrar added that students have the option to recall School-Based Assessments and modify them as they see fit as long as the final grading has not been uploaded.

CXC officials said initially students had been given six weeks to submit their SBAs but now that has been extended by two weeks with some latitude by local registrars in individual territories. The original SBA submission deadline was June 30, 2022.