Civil Engineer faces causing death charge

Last Updated on Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 23:45 by Denis Chabrol

A civil engineer is expected to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Easter Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Police say 34-year old Randolph Hunte of Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, East Canje Berbice has been already served with a notice of prosecution.

Dead is 41-year old Rada Panday of Third Street, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Police say Panday was struck down while crossing the Mon Repos Public Road shortly after 11:30 Monday night.

Enquiries disclosed that Hunte was proceeding west along the southern driving lane on the southern carriage way on Mon Repos Public Road.

Hunte alleged that his wife who was the occupant in the front passenger seat of the car shouted at him to ‘look’ and then he heard a loud impact to the front of the right side portion of his motor car.

Panday was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.