Eight arrested in separate multi-million dollar drug busts

Last Updated on Thursday, 31 March 2022, 7:28 by Denis Chabrol

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with two separate drug busts in Georgetown and Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

That agency said five persons were arrested on Tuesday at a house at 295 Shantiniketan Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

The agency says the 11 kilogrammes of cocaine is valued at more than GY$12 million and the 266 grammes of ecstasy is valued at GY$400,000.

Those arrested are 62-year old Lena Narine also known as Aunty Lena, 60-year old James Herbert, 71-year old Kay Jennifer Butcher, 27-year old Jamal Narine also known as Tunks and 47-year old Gregory Faria who is a Surinamese.

And across at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, three persons were arrested on Wednesday allegedly with a gun, ammunition and more than 11 kilogrammes of cocaine valued at GY$12 million.

CANU says the men were intercepted in a Route 32 bus with the narcotics. The anti-drug agency says it also found one pistol and eight matching bullets.

Those arrested are the minibus driver 31-year old Akeem Brumell, 46-year old Gary Toney, and 28-year old Oliton Sobers.