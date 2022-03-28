Hicken is acting Police Commissioner

Last Updated on Monday, 28 March 2022, 14:11 by Denis Chabrol

Mr. Clifton Hicken is now acting Police Commissioner. He succeeds Mr Nigel Hoppie who yesterday proceeded on pre-retirement leave, he confirmed on Monday.

He said the transition began on Sunday, a day after his immediate predecessor Mr Nigel Hoppie proceeded on pre-retirement leave.

Mr. Hicken said there have been no other changes “yet” to the line-up of the senior command.

“I’ll continue to serve the nation with the structures that would have been left and build on the structures. We have a new strategic plan which had been rolled out and I would be working in conjunction to with all the other stakeholders to ensure that we have a Guyana Police Force that is transparent and can be trusted,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

In the absence of an Opposition Leader, there has been no consultation with the President . Also, there is no Police Service Commission as part of the decision-making process.

Deputy Police Commissioner Paul Williams is still assigned to the National COVID Task Force.