APNU+AFC’s Sherod Duncan, outraged at Dharamlall’s “dildo” comment, suspended from the National Assembly

Last Updated on Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 19:07 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition parliamentarian Sherod Duncan was Wednesday afternoon suspended from the next four sittings of the National Assembly after he shouted several times in disgust over a “dildo” remark by Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall.

“You got to get a dildo. That is what you looking for,” Mr. Dharamlall said in response to a heckle. When that remark was made at 16:49 hours, none of the opposition parliamentarians or the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir objected.

At 17:55 hours, Mr. Duncan repeatedly shouted from a seat, and ignored several requests by the Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir to take his seat. “I will not take my seat” said Mr. Duncan even as he described Mr. Dharamlall as “nasty”.

“Honourable Member Mr. Duncan I ask that you withdraw from the House at this moment,” the Speaker asked to which Mr Duncan stated emphatically, “I will not withdraw” and added “Nasty fella. Disrespectful to the House and the Speaker is condoning you all the time, Dharamlall.”

Mr. Nadir then asked Minister of Governance Gail Teixeira to move a motion for Mr. Duncan to be suspended after which he ruled that the APNU+AFC parliamentarian cannot participate in several upcoming sittings.

Ms. Teixeira almost immediately moved a motion that Mr Duncan be suspended on the grounds that Mr Duncan’s “behaviour and disrespect to you as Speaker.”

The Local Government Minister had been all afternoon politicking and taking jabs at the opposition A Partnership fir National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) during the consideration of estimates in the 2022 National Budget. Just before Mr. Duncan’s outburst. Mr Dharamlall accused the coalition of removing street lights from a number of communities while that party had been in office between 2015 and 2020.

The APNU+AFC has repeatedly accused Mr. Nadir of being biased, a charge he has vehemently denied.